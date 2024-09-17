First Come, First Served! Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in East Boston!

Don't miss your chance! There is one three-bedroom 1.5 bath condo unit available to an income-eligible buyer for $378,000 at The Aileron at 131 Condor Street in East Boston. The monthly condo fee for Unit 3 is $401.

The Aileron is a brand-new seven unit building on Condor Street in East Boston.

The unit has a stackable washer and dryer, outdoor deck or patio space, central air conditioning, and access to a fenced-in backyard.

The condo is available to an income-eligible owner earning 100% of Area Median Income.

If you have not applied to the Neighborhood Homes Program before:

ApplY HERE

If you have already applied to the Neighborhood Homes program, and would like to buy Unit 3 at 131 Condor Street, please fill out this Form:

131 CONDOR eoi