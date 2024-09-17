Comer Threatens Subpoena to Obtain CBP Documents in Probe of Vice President Harris’s Role in Border Crisis

WASHINGTON—As part of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability’s probe of Vice President Kamala Harris’s role in creating the worst border crisis in U.S. history, Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today is renewing his request to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide all documents and communications between CBP and the Executive Office of the Vice President related to the southwest border or illegal immigration. If CBP does not provide responsive documents, Chairman Comer will consider the compulsory process to obtain the information needed to inform the Committee’s investigation.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is continuing to investigate the worst border crisis in American history,” wrote Chairman Comer. “It is important the Committee and the American people understand Vice President Harris’s role as the border czar in the ongoing border crisis. The mass illegal entry and release of illegal aliens into the United States under the Biden-Harris Administration has contributed to murders, sexual assaults, and serious bodily injuries committed against numerous Americans at the hands of illegal aliens. These crimes should have never happened.”

In March 2021, President Biden tasked Vice President Harris with “stemming the migration to our southern border.” Since the Biden-Harris Administration assumed office, there have been more than eight million illegal aliens encountered entering the country through the southwest border and over 1.9 million gotaways. On August 6, 2024, the Oversight Committee requested documents and communications from CBP to understand Vice President Kamala Harris’s role in effectuating the ongoing crisis at the southwest border. The deadline to produce passed on August 20, 2024, and CBP has failed to provide the Committee with any responsive documents, communications, or even a timeline for when CBP intends to comply with the request.

“Since the Committee’s request, more illegal aliens have been implicated in crimes against American citizens under the Biden-Harris Administration. A MS-13 gang member, an illegal alien, shot at moving vehicles in Mississippi. Illegal aliens in New York City were arrested for raping a woman at knifepoint and beating her boyfriend. Law enforcement in Texas captured an illegal alien wanted for ‘aggravated assault on a child under 14,’” continued Chairman Comer. “If CBP continues to withhold documents and communications on this matter, the Committee will consider alternative measures to obtain this information, including through the compulsory process.”

