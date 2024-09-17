ICRC president concludes visit to Moscow

President Spoljaric met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Vershinin; the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatiana Moskalkova; the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova; and senior representatives of the Ministry of Defence. She also met with the President of the Russian Red Cross, Pavel Savchuk.

During the planned two-day visit to Moscow, President Spoljaric reiterated the essential responsibility of states to fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law, including granting the ICRC access to visit prisoners of war wherever they are held.

Regular visits by the ICRC allow for delegates to monitor conditions and treatment of prisoners of war, provide ongoing essential care such as medical assistance, and keep them in touch with their families. Thousands of families are desperate for news from their loved ones.

President Spoljaric discussed the humanitarian needs of civilians affected by the international armed conflict, the needs of families of the missing, and reunification of separated families. She also spoke about the need for protection for humanitarian workers following the killing of three ICRC staff less than one week ago when shelling hit a frontline distribution site in the Donetsk region.