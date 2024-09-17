Preserving our common humanity – 75 years of the Geneva Conventions

The rules of war took centre stage at an event in London marking the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions.

In an age of increasing conflict and humanitarian needs, last night’s event at the UK Swiss Embassy was a chance to highlight the enduring importance of the Geneva Conventions, which are at the heart of International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

In a polarized world, the Geneva Conventions preserve “a minimum basis of common humanity in a time where humanity is devastated and destroyed around you because of the conflict dynamics,” said ICRC’s director general Pierre Krähenbühl in the keynote speech.

“International humanitarian law was crafted in such a way to create a very delicate balance between elements of military necessity and wider humanitarian and human considerations,” he said.

“How do you reconcile the objective of your military mission with your obligation to protect civilians and to ensure that you don’t target civilian installations.”

Krähenbühl acknowledged the challenges facing IHL today, notably from the rise in new technologies in use on the battlefield. He also warned against “permissive attitudes” in how the law is applied.

“International humanitarian law means obligations on parties,” he said.

“These are rules that we have to take seriously and they are not being taken seriously enough today.

“Too many permissive attitudes, too many broad and wide interpretations. And you make one exception with an ally or partner… it can come back and haunt you at a later stage when it comes to the security of your own civilians, your own servicemen and women.”

The keynote address was followed by an expert panel discussion on the achievements of the Geneva Conventions as well as the challenges of implementation and compliance.

The panel included Philip Spoerri, ICRC head of delegation for the UK and Ireland, and was moderated by Claire Clement, director of international law and policy at the British Red Cross.

The event was jointly organised by the UK Swiss Embassy and the ICRC regional delegation for the UK and Ireland.

Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Kingdom Markus Leitner said: “The growing number of conflicts in the world underline the importance of the Geneva Conventions to limit the barbarity of war and to protect victims of conflicts.

“As a high contracting party – and the depository of the Geneva Conventions – Switzerland is committed to respecting, promoting and implementing IHL, making this a constant priority of our foreign policy.”

Attendees also had the chance to experience the ICRC’s ‘Digital Dilemmas’ interactive experience.

The multimedia initiative immerses visitors in a crisis situation to see how digital technologies, from social networks to biometrics and connectivity, are transforming lives in such settings.