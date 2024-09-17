OSCE reaffirms commitment to Moldova’s reform process in key partnership event

Ambassador Bakyt Dzhusupov, Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, represented the OSCE at the Fifth Edition of the Ministerial Meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform on 17 September. The event was co-hosted by France, Germany and Romania.

The Ministerial Meeting convened high-level representatives from more than fifty international delegations and national stakeholders to discuss and co-ordinate efforts in the country’s path toward reforms and European accession. The discussions highlighted the needs and accomplishments within the governance, rule of law, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

“The Moldova Partnership Platform is a testament that co-operation is key for addressing the multifaceted challenges that Moldova faces,” Ambassador Dzhusupov remarked. “I would like to commend the Government of Moldova for its openness, willingness, and dedication to working with us – its international partners – during this crucial endeavor,” he added.

In his remarks, Ambassador Dzhusupov underscored the OSCE’s commitment to support Moldova’s reform process within its mandated areas. He mentioned the support provided in the areas of combating and preventing corruption, mitigating the money laundering risks posed by the use of virtual assets, supporting law enforcement agencies in the fight against transnational organized crime, promoting the role and inclusion of women and youth in security agenda, as well as the OSCE Mission to Moldova’s mandated work.

On the margins of the Ministerial Meeting Ambassador Dzhusupov met with national stakeholders and representatives of some participating States to express gratitude for their co-operation and to reiterate the OSCE’s commitment to building a resilient and strong Moldova.