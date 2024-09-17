OSCE Presence supports Albania’s Data Protection Commissioner strengthen data protection in healthcare system

Data protection in healthcare is essential for preserving patient confidentiality, securing sensitive medical data, and maintaining trust in the healthcare system.

On 17 September 2024, the OSCE Presence supported the Commissioner for the Right to Information and Protection of Personal Data in organizing an awareness raising event for over 70 participants from the public healthcare sector institutions from across Albania. At the meeting, the Commissioner presented a unified recommendation for primary healthcare institutions on the implementation of the data protection law.

“It is crucial for the primary healthcare system and its employees to be fully aware of the data protection legal framework, its implementation, and the mechanisms available to ensure compliance. This awareness must extend beyond the management and staff of the health centres and should also include patients and their family members. Everyone involved needs to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to understand and uphold data protection standards, ensuring the safety and privacy of all,” said the Head of Presence, Ambassador Michel Tarran. He added that the Presence fully supports a prompt approval of necessary legislation and stands ready to support Albanian institutions in its implementation.

Commissioner Besnik Dervishi said: “This meeting should be considered as an important step in the joint investment that we must undertake for the implementation of the legislation for the protection of personal data. This requires special attention from the Commissioner's Office, but the awareness of the sector's operators, investment in human resources and systems that guarantee data security is also decisive.”

The event – organized as part of the Presence’s project “Strengthening human rights protection in Albania” – built up efforts on developing awareness and equipping public controllers with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complex and new regulatory landscape. This initiative aims to foster a culture of accountability and transparency in handling personal data, ensuring compliance with evolving legal frameworks.

The OSCE Presence has been a long-standing supporter of the Commissioner, working together to strengthen data protection and the right to information in Albania. In May 2024, the Commissioner and the Presence organized a similar event on the importance of data protection in the field of education.