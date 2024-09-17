Quality Time is back: Season 3 of our podcast is now live

It’s time to wake up our napping podcast! Quality Time season 3 is now live and the first episode is available for streaming now on Spotify, Apple, Google, Stitcher or right here on the Step Up to Quality website.

This season is all about advocacy. That word means a lot of different things to different people, so we’re exploring what it means for early childhood educators in Nebraska. The first episode features Step 5 family home child care providers Liz Arnold and Shannon Hampson, who both live in Lincoln. Both Liz and Shannon are proud advocates of the early childhood education field, and the child care provider profession.

“I want to raise the awareness of how important we are,” Liz said of child care providers.

This upcoming season promises more of what our listeners loved from seasons 1 and 2 (like two more meditation episodes!) and then some. Our wonderful host Colleen Schmit, an educator, speaker, author and observer with Step Up to Quality, has interviewed local providers and national experts about the various facets of advocacy, including things like play-based learning, trauma-informed care and instilling an early love of reading.

Regardless of the topic, our goal is to uplift anyone working in early childhood education. We hope this new season will continue to leave child care professionals feeling inspired, appreciated and supported in the powerful work they do every day. That’s what Quality Time is all about!

New episodes will be released every other week on Wednesdays — a great opportunity for a midweek recharge. Be sure to subscribe to the Step Up to Quality e-newsletter for new episode alerts.

