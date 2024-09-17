Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet in September

Three advisory committees of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet this month to discuss adaptive management in the blue crab fishery. The meetings will be held in person and livestreamed on YouTube.

The advisory committees will receive a short presentation on the status of the blue crab stock and will then have a collaborative discussion with Division of Marine Fisheries staff about options available under the Adaptive Management framework adopted in Amendment 3 to the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan (FMP).

Public comment will be accepted in person during the meetings, which are scheduled for:

Northern Regional

Advisory Committee

Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Department of Environmental Quality

Washington Regional Office

943 Washington Square Mall, Highway 17

Washington, NC 27889 Southern Regional

Advisory Committee

Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Department of Environmental Quality

Wilmington Regional Office

127 Cardinal Drive Extension

Wilmington, NC 28405 Shellfish/Crustacean

Advisory Committee

Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.

Division of Marine Fisheries

Central District Office

5285 Highway 70 West

Morehead City, NC 28557

The Commission adopted Amendment 3 in February 2020 to end overfishing and rebuild the blue crab stock. The adopted management strategy was estimated to provide a 2.4% harvest reduction with a 50% probability of achieving sustainable harvest. Amendment 3 includes an Adaptive Management framework that requires the Division to evaluate the effectiveness of the adopted management measures and revise or replace the measures, as needed. A summary of all management measures in place through Amendment 3 can be found in the or in the annual FMP Update or in the Amendment 3 flyer.

All available information suggests the blue crab stock has continued to decline since adoption of Amendment 3. The Amendment 3 adaptive management framework allows consideration of any quantifiable management measure that can achieve sustainable harvest, including measures not discussed in Amendment 3.

Prior to implementation, the Division will consult again with the Northern, Southern, and Shellfish/Crustacean advisory committees and bring any management recommendations to the Marine Fisheries Commission for approval. Learn more on the Information for Blue Crab Adaptive Management webpage.

Meeting agendas and YouTube links can be found on the Advisory Committee Meetings webpage.