Minister of Defence of Finland Visits DESRON 15 and USS Benfold (DDG 65)

“We welcome the visit from Finland’s minister of defense and his supporting team,” said Capt. Justin Harts, commander of Destroyer Squadron 15. “We hope to continue goodwill visits such as these from our partners and allies across the globe in to enhance surface operations in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Minister of Defence of Finland Antti Häkkänen speaks with Sailors aboard USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a visit to Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (MC2 Caitlin Flynn) Capt. Justin Harts speaks with Minister of Defence of Finland Antti Häkkänen, center left, during a visit to DESRON 15 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (MC2 Caitlin Flynn) Minister of Defence of Finland Antti Häkkänen, center, poses for a photo with Sailors aboard USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a visit to Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (MC2 Caitlin Flynn)

During the visit, Häkkänen toured the DESRON 15 command cave and met with staff members. After the visit to the cave, Häkkänen transitioned to the waterfront and visited USS Benfold (DDG 65) to meet with the captain and crew.

Häkkänen is Finland's 59th minister of defense. He has served as minister of defense in Petteri Orpo's government since June 20, 2023.

DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.