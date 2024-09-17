PP24-2 Assists with the Preservation of WWII Memorials in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia – A multinational team of service members deployed in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) helped preserve WWII memorial markers during a host nation outreach cleanup event (HNOE) with the Yap Visitors Bureau and members of the Yap Veterans Association at multiple WWII crash sites on the Island of Yap, Sept. 7.

Strategically located between the Philippines and Guam, Japanese-occupied Yap was targeted almost daily by American aircraft from June of 1944 to August of 1945. This resulted in several historical ruins on land and in the water that offer a glimpse into the island's wartime past.

There are 19 WWII aircraft crash sites on the Island of Yap, four of which were identified as needing revitalization by the Yap Visitors Bureau.

“This is American history preserved by the Yapese. They were the ones decades ago that identified the sites, and erected these monuments with tributes to the fallen service members,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Zumwalt, PP24-2 mission chaplain and HNOE lead. “We as Americans owe a significant debt of gratitude to the people of Yap for preserving these sacred locations.”

The Yap Visitors Bureau purchased the supplies for the restoration project and escorted the PP24-2 teams to the remote crash site locations, on the sides of mountains, in the middle of jungles or town villages, all at the end of long trails. The Yap Veterans Association worked side-by-side with the PP24-2 team to rehabilitate the memorials.

“This is a way for us to express our gratitude to them, to thank them for their preservation of our history, but also to recognize our fallen brothers from previous wars and to pay it forward to future generations as they come out and explore these sites,” Said Zumwalt. “It’s a fantastic opportunity and personally it affects me to see the stories of these service members, to read about their hometowns, their families that they left behind, the bright futures that they sacrificed for our country.”

U.S. Navy Lt. Dylan J. Rich, from St. Clair Shores, Mich., medical operations officer for PP24-2 assisted in the preservation of the crash site memorial of an FG-1 Corsair from the U.S. base on Peleliu Island, flown by U.S. Marine Corps 1st. Lt. Girvis Haltom, Jr. of Stephens, Ark., a pilot with Marine Fighter Squadron 122. Lt. Rich discusses why he participated in the project and what it means to him personally.

“I think honoring those who have gone before us, especially in the wars of WWI and WWII in this case is vitally important and I wanted to do a small part and help out with that,” said Rich. “I was able to read the plaque behind me, just one story of many, it was very powerful for me. It’s too easy to lose sight of the macros, so many people were participating (during WWII), but everyone has their own story and it just really brings it home and reminds me of why I’m doing what I’m doing, being able to clean it up and memorialize the 1st Lt., it’s impactful for me and hopefully for his family as well.”

During the mission stop, the HNOE team also organized 25 community engagement events consisting of school visits, U.S. Navy recruiting events, interfaith dialogue sessions, and concerts from the Pacific Partnership Band, composed of musicians from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and the Royal Australian Army Band.

Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian aid and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

For more information about Pacific Partnership visit, www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership.