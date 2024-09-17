DON Insider Threat Program: Deter, Detect, and Mitigate

The Department of the Navy (DON) Insider Threat Program (ITP) is a critical component of the department's overall security posture. Designed to protect sensitive information and assets, the ITP focuses on identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks posed by insiders who may have access to classified information or critical infrastructure.

"It's important to remember that insider threats can come from anyone within the organization, regardless of their position or level of access. That's why it's so important to have a strong insider threat program in place that includes education, awareness, and robust monitoring," said Franco Neto, DON Insider Threat Director.

Deterrence includes strategies to prevent employees or insiders from engaging in malicious or harmful activities. By clearly communicating the consequences of insider threats and enforcing strict security measures, the program aims to discourage unauthorized access, misuse, or disclosure of sensitive information. This deterrence strategy includes implementing robust security awareness training programs for all personnel and educating them about their responsibilities and the potential harm caused by insider threats. Additionally, the ITP emphasizes the importance of a strong organizational culture that promotes integrity, accountability, and ethical behavior.

Detection includes processes and technologies used to identify signs of malicious or harmful behavior by insiders. The program uses a variety of methods and technologies to identify potential insider threats. These include continuous monitoring of network activity, individual behaviors, and always being on watch for suspicious activity. Additionally, the ITP encourages employees to report any concerns or unusual behavior they observe in their colleagues. By proactively monitoring for indicators of compromise, the program can detect potential insider threats early on and take appropriate action.

Mitigation includes actions implemented to reduce the impact or severity of insider threats once they have been detected. Once a threat is detected, the ITP implements measures to contain the damage and prevent further harm. This may involve isolating the compromised system, revoking access privileges from an individual, and conducting a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the incident. Additionally, the ITP focuses on implementing corrective actions to address any vulnerabilities that may have contributed to the threat.

“The ITP also emphasizes the importance of collaboration and information sharing. By working closely with other government agencies and law enforcement, the DON can leverage shared intelligence and best practices to enhance its insider threat capabilities,” said Neto. “Through a combination of technology, education, and collaboration, the DON ITP is committed to safeguarding the Navy and Marine Corps vital interests.”

If you see something, say something, do something. If you notice any unusual behavior or activity that raises your suspicions, please report it to your supervisor, security office, or through the appropriate reporting channels. Your vigilance is essential in protecting the department from insider threats.

Learn how every member of the Navy/Marine Corps Team plays a critical role in countering insider threats by attending September's Insider Threat Awareness educational events.

