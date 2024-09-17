NSF announces 8 EPSCoR awards to fund research fellowships at NASA facilities

The U.S. National Science Foundation has invested over $2.1 million in eight projects through the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (NSF EPSCoR). This investment, in collaboration with NASA, aims to strengthen research infrastructure, advance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent development at six institutions in five U.S. states, and develop the next generation of leaders in STEM.

The Research Infrastructure Improvement: NSF EPSCoR Research Fellows: @NASA awards will fund STEM faculty research fellowships at NASA Ames Research Center, Glenn Research Center, Marshall Space Flight Center, Langley Research Center and Jet Propulsion Laboratory. While building research capacity at their home institutions, fellows will learn new techniques, develop new collaborations, advance research partnerships, access unique equipment and facilities and shift their research toward transformative new directions.

EPSCoR Research Fellows: @NASA focuses on faculty from institutions with high enrollments of students from underrepresented populations in STEM. This year's awardees include two historically Black colleges and universities, three Hispanic-serving institutions, an Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-serving institution and an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institution.

The awardees and summary of each project are listed below: