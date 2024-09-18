MACCABI USA SEEKING JEWISH RUNNERS, TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES, CYCLISTS, TRIATHLETES FOR WORLD MACCABIAH GAMES

Maccabi 2025 Maccabi USA Argetina Maccabi USA Endurance Team

2025 Maccabiah Games to Take Place in Israel, July 1-22, 2025

There are so many talented Jewish endurance and track & field athletes in the United States and I’m excited to bring them all together to compete in Israel next summer.” — Melissa Perlman, Commissioner for Endurance Sports

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maccabi USA is seeking Jewish runners, track & field athletes, cyclists and triathletes to represent the United States at the 2025 Maccabiah Games in Israel, July 1-22, 2025. Maccabi USA is currently recruiting for the following teams:• Track & Field: U18 (born in 2007-2010) and Open (born in 2006 or before)• Half Marathon: Open (born in 2006 or before) and Masters (born in 1990 or before)• Maccabi Run: Half Marathon, 10K, 5K and 3K (Open and Masters age categories)• Cycling: ITT, Road Race, Track and XC MTB – all based on UCI regulations (Open and Masters age categories)• Maccabi Man/Woman: Compete in Half Marathon, Open Water Swim, Sprint Triathlon, and Cycling Time TrialDepending on the event, competitions will take place in the following age categories: Under 18 (born in 2007-2010), Open (2006 or before) and Masters (1990 and before). To see eligibility guidelines, age categories and how to apply, please visit www.maccabiusa.com The USA Endurance Delegation will be led by Head Track & Field Coach Jordan Schilit, Assistant Track & Field Coach Harris Helberg, Head U18 Track & Field Coach Richard Bernstein, Assistant U18 Track & Field Coach Alex Kline, Head Cycling Coach Gil Ron, Head Maccabi Man/Woman Coach Brad Schilit, and Maccabi Run Coach Melissa Perlman.“There are so many talented Jewish endurance and track & field athletes in the United States and I’m excited to bring them all together to compete in Israel next summer,” said Melissa Perlman, Commissioner for Endurance Sports. “For those of us that are returning Maccabi USA athletes, we know how lifechanging the experience can be. For those who will participate for the first time, we welcome you and promise the Maccabi journey is one you will never forget.”The Maccabiah Games are the world’s second largest international sporting event and consist of over 10,000 athletes from 80 countries participating in over 40 different sports.*All U18 and Open Athletes must participate in week-long pre-Games program.Learn more about the competitions and apply at https://maccabiusa.com . For more information, please contact Program Director, Steve Graber at sgraber@maccabiusa.com or 215.561.6900 x4148.The Maccabiah Games is more than an international sporting competition; it is a celebration of Jewish culture, unity and pride. ISRAEL CONNECT, Maccabi USA’s unique cultural and educational program takes place for seven days prior to the start of the Games. All Juniors, Youth, Open and Paralympic athletes participate in the program where they have the opportunity to tour historical and religious sites, take part in cultural identity seminars and train with their teams, all while developing lifelong relationships. Previous participants have included Anthony Ervin, Jason Lezak, Lenny Krayzelburg, Garrett Weber-Gale, Mark Spitz and many more national level athletes.ABOUT THE MACCABIAH – The first Maccabiah was held in Israel in 1932 with athletes from 18 countries. By 2017, the games grew to include nearly 10,000 Jewish athletes from more than 60 countries, making it the second largest international multi-sport event, and one of the largest gatherings of the Jewish diaspora around the globe. Traditionally held every four years, the games have only been interrupted twice in its 90-year history: by the Second World War and more recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2022, Maccabi USA sent its largest-ever delegation of more than 1,300 to Israel. (Larger delegation than the traditional USA Olympic Team)ABOUT MACCABI USA – Maccabi USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with an extensive history of enriching Jewish lives through athletic, cultural and educational programs. Maccabi USA is the official sponsor of the United States team to the World Maccabiah Games, the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, and the Maccabi Youth Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.