Palm Beach County Awards $250k Grant to West Palm Beach-based Nonprofit 1909

Funding Enables 1909 to Help More Palm Beach County Entrepreneurs Grow and Achieve Sustainability

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1909 , a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners, announced today it has received a $250,000 grant from Palm Beach County. The funding, which will be spread over two years, will enable 1909 to expand its services, reaching more entrepreneurs and businesses throughout Palm Beach County. It will also provide year-round programming focused on growth and sustainability, support entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey, and complement the range of entrepreneur-focused programs already supported by the County.1909, named after the year Palm Beach County was established, is dedicated to providing entrepreneurs, small business owners, and creatives with the resources and support they need to succeed. Through affordable workspace, educational programming, mentorship, and events, 1909 empowers individuals to build a better tomorrow for themselves, their families, and the community. The nonprofit reported that in 2023 alone, its members generated over $37 million in economic impact to Palm Beach County."1909 has emerged as a beacon of innovation and entrepreneurship in Palm Beach County. By providing mentorship, resources, and a collaborative community, 1909 is empowering the next generation of business leaders and creators,” said Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg K. Weiss. “Their work is vital in diversifying our local economy and positioning Palm Beach County as a hub for cutting-edge ideas and businesses. I am convinced that the ripple effects of their efforts will be felt in our community for years to come and that’s why I’m delighted that we were able to support them with these funds.”With the support of the grant, 1909 will launch a new “Scale Up” initiative, which will expand countywide programming to include support for scaling business needs such as client acquisition strategies, access to capital, talent recruitment, HR management, and business development. The program will also provide founders expert mentorship and opportunities to network with potential corporate partners and investors.The programming will be accessible to entrepreneurs and founders across all 39 municipalities in Palm Beach County, as well as those in unincorporated areas. Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director of 1909, shared that the grant will enable 1909 to effectively double the number of businesses it supports through its programming, while also expanding its mentorship capabilities.Ostrovitz added: “This grant is a game-changer for our organization and the hundreds of entrepreneurs and small businesses in Palm Beach County that we can now support. With this new partnership and the County’s $250k backing, we can fulfill our mission of guiding entrepreneurs from Boca Raton to Jupiter and beyond as they grow and evolve their businesses. Our top priority is ensuring these businesses are sustainable and can continue to thrive right here in Palm Beach County.”About 1909:1909 is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, small business owners, and creatives in Palm Beach County. Through affordable workspace, educational programming, mentorship, and events, 1909 provides individuals with the resources and support they need to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavors. For more information about 1909, please visit www.weare1909.org

