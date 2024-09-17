Celebrating Adult Education Family Literacy Week

Governor Mills has proclaimed September 16 – 20 as Adult Education and Family Literacy Week! Last year, Maine’s Adult Education programs helped over 12,900 students train for a career, earn their high school credentials, prepare for college, and learn English. Located statewide, over 65 adult education programs are part of the public education system and assist adult learners with their next educational and career steps.

Read more about the impact of Maine’s adult education programs:

Workforce

Maine Adult Education is helping fill the gaps in the workforce with collaborative and creative efforts with community partners and employers. From renewable energy and healthcare to commercial driving, adult education programs offer affordable workforce training that lead to certifications and credentials. Last year, Maine’s adult education programs awarded 2,600 certifications in high-demand industries. Read about Portland Adult Education’s Renewable Energy Program

English Language Acquisition

Maine’s adult education programs worked with over 6,000 multilingual learners last year, helping them strengthen their English skills, assisting them with training for jobs and college, and helping them prepare for US citizenship. Check out South Portland Adult Education’s Customer Service English Class

HiSET- Maine’s High School Equivalency Test

Did you know almost 1,000 Maine adults earned their high school credentials through Maine adult education last year? Maine adults can earn their high school equivalency (HiSET®) or high school diploma for free through adult education. Search the Maine Adult Education Class Search, or look for Adult education programs near you.

Maine College Career Access (MCCA)

Did you know over 1,700 adults accessed Maine’s adult education programs to advance their career and college ready skills through the Maine College and Career Access program? Adult education can help adults get ready for college and career through advising, career exploration, college navigation, academic and digital skill building, and more. Learn about Lewiston’s Maine College Career Access Program.

To learn more about Adult Education programs in Maine, visit the Maine Department of Education website, or contact an Adult education program near you.