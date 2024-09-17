Fall Data Reports Open Soon: October 1 Enrollment, Dropout, Quarterly Reports, and Staff Certification

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) fall data reports will be opening soon. All data reports require review, validation, and/or certification by superintendents.

Fall Data Reports Opening:

EPS October 1 Student Enrollment (including EF-S-05 Part1) – Opens 10/1, Certification Opens 10/16, Due 10/30

(including EF-S-05 Part1) – Opens 10/1, Certification Opens 10/16, Due 10/30 Dropout – Opens 10/2, Due 10/15

– Opens 10/2, Due 10/15 Bullying – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15

– Opens 10/1, Due 10/15 Behavior – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15

– Opens 10/1, Due 10/15 Daily Attendance – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15

– Opens 10/1, Due 10/15 Truancy – Opens 10/1, Due 10/15

– Opens 10/1, Due 10/15 Staff Certification (EF-S-05 Part2) – Currently Open, Due 10/30

The Maine DOE MEDMS Support webpage provides guidance, instructions, and recorded webinars about these reports. Upcoming webinar registrations can also be found on the Maine DOE Event Calendar by filtering the host to “Data.”

For questions about these reports, please contact MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

For training in navigating state reporting resources and systems, please submit a State Reporting System Training request, or call 207-446-3897