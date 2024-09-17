CBP to hold Global Entry enrollment events at Cut Bank International Airport in September 2024

SWEETGRASS, Mont. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations would like to announce dates for some upcoming Global Entry enrollment events to be held by CBP at the Cut Bank International Airport. During these enrollment events, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers. Travelers who are approved for the Global Entry Program are processed using biometric identification through a designated kiosk. Global Entry members who utilize the kiosks enjoy expedited processing and greatly reduced wait times when re-entering the United States.

Once applicants receive their conditional letter of approval, they may utilize the online scheduling tool in their Trusted Traveler Program Account to confirm an appointment for the event. Interviews for this event will be held in September.

Interview Location/Dates/Hours:

Cut Bank International Airport – 2705 Valier Hwy, Cut Bank, MT

U.S. CBP Inspection Office

Sept. 17-20 from 4–8 p.m.

Sept. 23-28 from 4–8 p.m.

Sept. 30 from 4–8 p.m.

Event Point of Contact: 406-845-2078 or 406-335-9542.

Parking: Park and enter the gate in the front of the airport terminal.

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background investigation, and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing. The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership. Global Entry kiosks can be found at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations across six countries.

“CBP recognizes there is a high demand for Global Entry program membership, and we are hoping to meet that demand by partnering with local stakeholders to hold enrollment events in locations that are geographically convenient for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete their required interview with a CBP Officer,” said Sweetgrass Area Port Director Jason Greene.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply online utilizing the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment System at https://ttp.dhs.gov/.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA Pre✓™ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA Pre✓™ include being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases.

More information on CBP’s Global Entry Program can be found by visiting the Trusted Traveler page on the CBP homepage at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry.