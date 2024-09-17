Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,293 in the last 365 days.

Nominees announced for Fourth District Court vacancy

NEWS RELEASE

Sept. 17, 2024

Contact:

Rob Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov 

Nominees announced for Fourth District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 17, 2024) – The Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Fourth District Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge James Brady, Dec. 31, 2024. 

The nominees for the vacancy are: Joshua Esplin, Attorney/Chief Counsel, Utah County Public Defender Association; Michael Gadd, Assistant Solicitor General/Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Tony Graf, Deputy County Attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office, Volunteer Judge Pro Tempore, Salt Lake City Justice Court; Ryan Stack, Deputy County Attorney/Prosecuting Attorney, Summit County; Kasey Wright, Attorney/Owner, Wright Law Firm, P.C.

Written comments can be submitted to the Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Sept. 27, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nominees announced for Fourth District Court vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more