NEWS RELEASE

Sept. 17, 2024

Contact:

Rob Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov

Nominees announced for Fourth District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 17, 2024) – The Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Fourth District Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge James Brady, Dec. 31, 2024.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Joshua Esplin, Attorney/Chief Counsel, Utah County Public Defender Association; Michael Gadd, Assistant Solicitor General/Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Tony Graf, Deputy County Attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office, Volunteer Judge Pro Tempore, Salt Lake City Justice Court; Ryan Stack, Deputy County Attorney/Prosecuting Attorney, Summit County; Kasey Wright, Attorney/Owner, Wright Law Firm, P.C.

Written comments can be submitted to the Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Sept. 27, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

