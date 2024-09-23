Ohio State Medical Association Adds Member Benefit from Resolve

Partnership will provide contract review and salary data access for OSMA members

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ohio State Medical Association (OSMA) announces a new member benefit from Resolve, a provider of physician employment contract review and data services.This collaboration will support OSMA members in negotiating competitive contracts, whether they are entering their first post-training jobs or re-negotiating current agreements.As Ohio’s largest physician-led organization, OSMA is committed to supporting members in any stage of their medical practice.Resolve specializes in identifying potential issues within employment contracts and assisting physicians in negotiating contracts that enhance compensation, improve work-life balance, and provide protection for unexpected changes in the workplace.“At OSMA, we are committed to helping our member physicians prevent burnout and secure contracts that put work-life balance and their professional and personal needs first,” said Dr. Elizabeth Muennich, MD, FAAD, OSMA President. “A big driver of physician well-being is contract compensation, and this new benefit with Resolve will be a big value-add for OSMA members when negotiating their contracts.”OSMA members will have access to Resolve’s contract review services and data at a discounted rate. To learn more, visit osma.org About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise to help physicians negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve.com About The Ohio State Medical AssociationThe Ohio State Medical Association is a professional association representing nearly 16,000 physicians, residents, and medical students in the state of Ohio on issues including state and federal legislation and regulatory affairs. The OSMA provides efficient business solutions, continuing professional development and a variety of tools and resources. The OSMA is dedicated to empowering physicians, residents and medical students to advocate on behalf of their patients and profession. For more information, visit osma.org.

