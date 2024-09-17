News Item Supreme Court orders mandatory use of Minnesota Digital Exhibit System Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2024 The Minnesota Supreme Court has

Summary of Key Requirements Beginning Jan. 1, 2025: All electronic exhibits must be submitted using MNDES. Exceptions will only be made if a party requests, and the presiding judge permits, an alternative submission method for good cause shown. Digital Exhibits containing sexual content or nudity, as defined in Public Access Rule 4, subd. 1(s), or live links to the same, must not be submitted using MNDES and must be submitted by conventional means.

Only digital exhibit files that are on the MNDES Acceptable File Type List may be submitted and parties are required to make reasonable efforts to convert any digital exhibit to a format that is on the MNDES Acceptable File Type List. If permission is granted to submit an exhibit outside of MNDES, the party submitting the exhibit must ensure that a proprietary player and/or instructions necessary to access the digital file are provided for public access and appellate review.

The new order implements the Supreme Court’s amendment to Rule 26.03, subd. 20(1) of the Rules of Criminal Procedure that requires the court to permit received audio and video exhibits into the jury deliberation room unless the court determines that doing so is not feasible, or that prejudice to a party is likely following an objection by the party. In civil cases, sending audio and video exhibits to the deliberation room remains permissive.

Court staff will track all exhibits submitted via MNDES and provide them electronically in cases on appeal.

Court Administration may continue to provide parties, litigants, or other participants officially affiliated with a case in district court or on appeal with access to evidentiary exhibits by email or other means of electronic transmission. Court Administration may only provide public access to evidentiary exhibits by email or other means of electronic transmission if expressly approved by the presiding judge.

Please review the

Resources and more information To help facilitate a successful transition to MNDES, we are committed to supporting you and providing the resources you need to comply with these new requirements: Comprehensive training materials and resources for using MNDES effectively, including guidance on submitting exhibits, are available on the Evidence and Exhibits page of the Minnesota Judicial Branch website, under the Minnesota Digital Exhibit System (MNDES) tab.

