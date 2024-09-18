Galleria Dallas Hosts Texas' Most Magical Holiday Celebration

Galleria Dallas is home to the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree The high-tech Santa experience at Galleria Dallas ensures every child a magical experience SNOWDAY is the country's most immersive holiday experience

Nation’s tallest indoor Christmas tree shines bright as centerpiece of center’s holiday activations

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galleria Dallas has been one of the top holiday destinations for shoppers across North Texas and around the world for more than four decades. From the iconic 95-foot-tall Christmas tree to Missile Toes, the ice-skating, back-flipping Santa who shoots fireworks from his skates, the holiday celebration at Galleria Dallas is recognized as one of the grandest nationwide.The holiday season at Galleria Dallas kicks off Nov. 10 with the installation of America’s tallest indoor Christmas tree, which features LED lighting by Twinkly that allows for brilliant, animated and immersive light shows on the tree. The tree has 850 branches – each the size of a small Christmas tree – plus more than 15,000 ornaments, 215,000 points of light and a 100-pound, 10-foot-tall LED star. The tree will be complete on the evening of Nov. 13.Festivities continue throughout the season with live entertainment and numerous other holiday events, Nov. 22-Jan. 6.Santa arrives at Galleria Dallas on Friday, Nov. 22, and will welcome guests in Santaland on Level I near Banana Republic with a magical experience and amazing visuals. Galleria Dallas is proud to offer the area’s most technologically advanced Santa experience, where families board a magical train, seeing the sights as they move from Dallas to the North Pole, and thanks to Santaland’s special wish list technology, Santa knows what kids want under the tree on Christmas morning. This year, there will be designated times for Santa experiences for those with pets, families with children with special needs, and even a Spanish-speaking Santa. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online now at SnowDayDallas.com.They say every snowflake is unique, and so is every visit to SNOWDAY , the acclaimed immersive exhibit that changes every holiday season and has become a tradition for DFW families. Guests will explore the secret town where Santa’s elves live, with nearly 10,000 square feet of Hollywood-grade sets and styling creating some of the elves’ favorite places, along with state-of-the-art, touch-free photo technology. SNOWDAY is integrating AI image processing into a photo op for the first time, which will allow for surreal holiday photos of guests. Additional new features include a new multimedia show including lights, sounds and videos, culminating with “real” snowfall; a Christmas Kaleidoscope photo op; and, of course, the return of fan-favorite rooms like the Christmas lights maze, which now has twinkling lights. Guests also can purchase snacks at Santa’s helpers’ favorite watering hole, The Tipsy Elf. Even if you’ve been to SNOWDAY before, you’ll want to come again to capture all its magical, Instagrammable moments.For thousands of shoppers, a trip to Galleria Dallas to enjoy the abundance of sales and promotions offered on Black Friday (Nov. 29) starts the holiday season in good cheer. This year, there are even more reasons to choose Galleria Dallas – the newly expanded H&M including the first H&M Home in Texas, UNIQLO, the expanded Lululemon, Pandora and North Italia.The holiday festivities kick off at noon on Black Friday with the impressive Grand Tree Lighting Celebration, which features a spectacular free ice-skating show with nationally recognized figure skaters including two-time National Champion and 2022 Olympian Ashley Cain, two-time Olympian Keegan Messing and 2022 Olympians Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker. Stay for the fireworks finale as the tree is lit by Missile Toes, Galleria’s famed ice-skating Santa. The lighting celebration will be hosted again Saturday, Nov. 30 at noon.A ticketed Grand Holiday Ice Show on Dec. 8 will benefit local charity Broadway Dallas. Among the featured skaters: 2022 Olympian Mariah Bell. Tickets for family pods will be available for purchase in November at GalleriaDallas.com/holiday.Galleria Dallas will celebrate Hanukkah on Dec. 29, with a Menorah Lighting led by Rabbi Andrew Paley from Temple Shalom and a performance by Kol Shalom, Temple Shalom’s youth choir. Sufganiyots will be served to attendees.During the holiday season, Galleria Dallas shines with holiday décor top to bottom throughout each level. For those guests wishing to stay and make a weekend out of it, the adjoining Westin Galleria Dallas hotel is conveniently located and accessible to Galleria Dallas. Guests have access to holiday shopping and dining at more than 200 retailers including several exclusive, specialty boutiques and stores such as Apple, Bachendorf’s, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Mango, Nordstrom, Tiffany & Co and Zara. Enjoy all the season has to offer, including Galleria Dallas’ extended holiday hours, while checking off the gift-giving list!Galleria Dallas enhanced its Outdoor Plaza this year, making it the perfect gathering spot, and guests will find an interactive art exhibit there from Nov. 1-Jan. 2. Roseaux is a “particip’active” installation that invites users to activate the base of the larger-than-life reeds, rhythmically propelling myriad colors up the stem. Can you and your friends turn the reeds the same solid color?This holiday season, more than 60 local groups will perform wintry favorites throughout the center at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Please see the full schedule and more information on holiday events at GalleriaDallas.com/holiday.Additional holiday activities include The Salvation Army Angel Tree, which begins on Friday, Nov. 1 and pet adoptions from Operation Kindness Nov. 29-Dec. 24.About Galleria DallasGalleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy’s, the world’s only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, The Westin Galleria Dallas and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 12 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience. Visit galleriadallas.com for hours and to learn more about the shopping center. Galleria Dallas is managed by Trademark Property Group, Inc. Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75240.For Social Media: @GalleriaDallas #GalleriaDallas

Timelapse of the creation of the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree

