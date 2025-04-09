Outrun Cancer at the John Wayne Grit Series Newport Coast May 10

John Wayne Cancer Foundation The Newport Coast Grit Series Run Provides Beautiful Views Runners choose from a 5K, 25K or 50K course

Runners to traverse a 50K, 25K & 5K Scenic Trail Run Event Benefiting the John Wayne Cancer Foundation

The John Wayne Grit Series gives us all a chance to get outside, challenge ourselves, appreciate our health and support those who are going through the difficult battle of fighting cancer.” — Ethan Wayne, Director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation

NEWPORT COAST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The John Wayne Grit Series Newport Coast 50K, 25K & 5K is set for May 10, 2025, offering participants breathtaking ocean views, challenging trails and the chance to fight cancer with grit and determination. This run/walk event supports the John Wayne Cancer Foundation ’s mission to lead the fight against cancer by funding innovative cancer research, education and awareness programs.This isn’t just any trail race – it’s an opportunity to push limits and honor the spirit of the Duke while traversing one of the most picturesque coastal landscapes in Southern California. Runners and walkers will experience stunning coastal bluffs, rugged canyons, and scenic ridgelines with expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. Whether taking on the ultra-distance 50K, the challenging 25K, or the accessible 5K, every participant will be part of a powerful movement to outrun and outwalk cancer.“The John Wayne Grit Series gives us all a chance to get outside, challenge ourselves, appreciate our health and support those who are going through the difficult battle of fighting cancer; whether they be a doctor or patient,” said Ethan Wayne, director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.Registration is now open, and spots are expected to fill up quickly. Participants can choose to register with a standard entry fee or opt for free registration by committing to fundraise for the cause. Every registered runner receives a John Wayne Grit Series shirt and finisher mug. Plus, all participants have the opportunity to raise funds and earn exclusive rewards from sponsors like Nathan, Arc’Teryx, Hooey, YETI, Path Projects and John Wayne Stock & Supply.Plan Your Ultimate Newport Coast Adventure:• Run or walk in the John Wayne Grit Series Newport Coast 50K, 25K & 5K• Meet members of the Wayne family• Enjoy a free Brewery X beer at the finish line• Explore the pristine beaches and hiking trails of Crystal Cove State Park and Orange County• Visit Newport Beach, where John Wayne lived, visit the iconic Newport Pier or Balboa Island• Visit Laguna Beach• Dine and shop at world-class establishments with oceanfront views• Sample Duke Bourbon and Tequila and Wayne Family Estates wine at the post-race celebration• Visit Disneyland or see an Angels MLB baseball gameARE YOU TOUGH ENOUGH?Sign up today and join us in the fight against cancer. To register and learn more about the John Wayne Grit Series Newport Coast 50K, 25K & 5K, visit www.johnwayne.org . Use code GRIT15 for 15% off registration.ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE GRIT SERIESShow your grit in the fight against cancer by running through iconic John Wayne movie locations and rugged Western landscapes. The John Wayne Grit Series events benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, so every step you take advances the fight against cancer through pioneering research and programs. For more information, visit www.johnwayne.org ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE CANCER FOUNDATIONJohn Wayne beat lung cancer in 1964. He died 15 years later after a battle with stomach cancer. During this difficult time, he became passionate about helping others fight this terrible disease. To honor his memory, his family created the John Wayne Cancer Foundation (JWCF). The foundation’s mission is to lead the fight against cancer with courage, strength, and grit. JWCF funds innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness, and support. JWCF is a 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information, visit www.johnwayne.org Media Contact:Kelly Hunter, Sunwest Communicationskhunter@sunwestpr.com | 972-489-4361[Note to Editors: Photos and additional materials are available upon request. Members of John Wayne’s family are expected to attend the event.]

