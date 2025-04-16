ADDISON KABOOM TOWN!® Presents 40 Years of Fireworks With Air Show and a Townwide Celebration of Freedom on July 3

Addison Kaboom Town celebrates 40 years of fabulous fireworks on July 3 Historic warbirds and aerobatic acts take to the skies above Addison before the fireworks More than 500,000 revelers turn out for Addison Kaboom Town each year

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its inception in 1985, one of the nation’s most impressive and unique Independence Day celebrations has been held in the North Texas town of Addison. While 4.4 square-mile Addison is only home to 17,000 residents, more than a half-million guests from across the nation come each year to celebrate Addison Kaboom Town on July 3.Rated by USA Today as one of the top fireworks shows in the country, the celebration is townwide, with watch parties at many of Addison’s 200+ restaurants (the Town has more restaurants per capita than any other city in the U.S.!), 22 hotels, and at a limited-capacity party in the 12-acre Addison Circle Park. The world-renowned fireworks and the incredible Addison Airport Airshow can be seen from anywhere in town. The Airshow, fueled by Million Air Dallas, features internationally acclaimed aerobatic performances, historic warbirds and more.The Addison Kaboom Town!25-minute-long fireworks show is among the best in the nation, and it is simulcast on both local radio and on the town’s social media channels. Before the fireworks, there’ll be high-energy music at Addison Circle Park from both the 36th Infantry Band, the Texas Army National Guard's esteemed Army band, based at Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas, and by The Elton Johns, a high-energy tribute band. Popular party band Emerald City All-Stars will perform after the fireworks. Families viewing the fireworks from Addison Circle Park will enjoy festival food, beverages and an activity-packed area for the kids!Tickets to the watch party in Addison Circle Park, $10 for ages 10 and older, $5 for kids 2-9 and free for kids 2 and younger, will be available at addisonkaboomtown.com on June 1. Tickets are required for every guest attending.Guests who book a stay for July 3rd at a participating Addison hotel will receive complimentary admission for six to the Kaboom Town! watch party in Addison Circle Park. This exclusive offer provides a convenient way to avoid traffic and enjoy one of the nation’s top Independence Day celebrations. Extend your stay and experience all that Addison has to offer throughout the holiday weekend.Each year, Addison Kaboom Town!is named among the top fireworks shows in the country. The spectacular, 4,000-shell show has been ranked as one of the top fireworks displays in the country by People.com, the American Pyrotechnics Association, Yahoo, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and Travel + Leisure Magazine.WHEN: Thursday, July 3, 2025, 5-11 p.m.5 p.m. – Addison Circle Park gates open6:30 p.m. – 36th Infantry Band8 p.m. – Presentation of the Colors & National Anthem8:30 p.m. – The Elton Johns9:30 p.m. – Addison Kaboom Town! Fireworks10 p.m. – Emerald City All-StarsWHERE: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, Texas 75001Memorable views can be found from anywhere in Addison, but special watch parties hosted by many of Addison’s more than 200+ restaurants and 22 hotels offer spectators a unique viewing experience. A list of watch parties will be available on the website closer to the event.TRAFFICNOTES: The popularity of the Addison Kaboom Town!fireworks show may cause some traffic delays, specifically following the fireworks show. Book your hotel rooms now! Addison hotels quickly fill up for this annual event. Spectators are encouraged to spend the night in Addison at any of our hotels or remain at their favorite restaurant till traffic subsides.EVENTNOTES: Concessions are available in the park. Guests are not permitted to bring coolers into the park. Absolutely no alcohol can be brought into or out of Addison Circle Park. Beer and wine will be available for sale within the park.COST: $10 for ages 10 and older$5 for ages 2-9Free for those under 2, although a ticket is required.Tickets are required for each person attending the limited-capacity party in Addison Circle Park. Tickets will be available online June 1. Book an Addison Kaboom Town! hotel package and enjoy quality accommodations, a cooling neck towel and guaranteed admission to the park for up to 6 guests.WEBSITE: AddisonKaboomTown.com

