Sustainable Forest Management Public Discussion Scheduled at Pocomoke River State Park

September 17, 2024

Chesapeake Forest Lands, Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Forest Service invites the public to a question-and-answer session about sustainable state forest management on the Eastern Shore from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. October 16 at the Manokin Pavilion in Pocomoke River State Park.

Staff will share information on the Forest Service’s sustainable forest management plan and facts about Pocomoke State Forest and Chesapeake Forest Lands. Topics of interest will also include forest management, the planning process, timber harvesting, old growth forest, sustainable forest certification, and more.

Independent auditors recently reviewed the Pocomoke State Forest and Chesapeake Forest Lands and recertified them as sustainable, meeting international standards for forest management. In 2003, the Chesapeake Forest Lands became the state’s first certified forests, and Pocomoke State Forest was certified shortly after; today that recognition is shared by 214,000 acres of state forest land across Maryland. The third-party audits consider ecological, social, and economic benefits of a responsibly managed forest.

The Manokin Pavilion is located at the Shad Landing Area of Pocomoke State Park, 3461 Worcester Highway, Snow Hill. In the event of inclement weather, the session will be held at the park’s camp store.