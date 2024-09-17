Governor Newsom signs bills to protect digital likeness of performers

AB 1836 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) prohibits commercial use of digital replicas of deceased performers in films, TV shows, video games, audiobooks, sound recordings and more, without first obtaining the consent of those performers’ estates. It aims to curb unauthorized uses of digital replicas, encompassing any audiovisual work or sound recordings linked to performances delivered by artists when they were alive

“I am grateful Governor Newsom signed AB 1836. California has always had the best protections for artists in order to safeguard their work and likeness, but artificial intelligence (AI) requires us to continue to update the law to ensure that we are fully protecting our amazing performers. It is now possible to create new performances of artists even after their death. Individuals and their estates deserve protections that extend beyond their life to ensure they control their own likeness and profit from it; that is exactly what AB 1836 does.” – Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda)