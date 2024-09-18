Alpine Supply Chain Solution Consultant, Natalie Landgraf, Named a 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award Winner

Natalie Landgraf Women in Supply Chain Award Winner

The award from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive honors female supply chain leaders who guide and inspire a new generation of leadership.

Natalie’s exceptional combination of skills and dedication to teamwork and enhancing the supply chain are what earned her this well-deserved recognition.” — Michael Wohlwend, Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, Managing Principal

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions , a boutique consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, today announced Consultant, Natalie Landgraf, has been named a 2024 Women in Supply Chain award winner by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazines. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.According to Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, “Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it’s all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that’s making a difference.”This year, the award was broken down into four categories: Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer, and Workforce Innovator. Landgraf, who is just 24 years old, was recognized as a Rising Star. During her time at Alpine, she has played a key role in an ERP and WMS rollout for a leading supplier of trailer parts and accessories. This project involved over 50 sites going live on Microsoft Dynamics 365 in 9 months and included training of 300+ employees. Landgraf has also supported the establishment of recruitment and training processes for young talent, focusing on transferring knowledge from experienced team members to new recruits.Michael Wohlwend, Managing Principal at Alpine, emphasized Natalie’s strong work ethic, enthusiasm, and energy, which allow her to foster trust between management and associates as well as work well with other individuals, especially when it comes to training someone. “Her exceptional combination of skills and dedication to teamwork and enhancing the supply chain are what earned her this well-deserved recognition.”“Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry. Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations. The Women in Supply Chain award stands as a beacon, celebrating and amplifying their remarkable achievements,” shares Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let’s Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.Congratulations to all the nominees and winners. A full list of winners can be found here . Recipients will be honored at this year’s Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024 in Atlanta. Go to www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.About Alpine Supply Chain SolutionsAlpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, are dedicated experts with a commitment to implementing supply chain solutions that offer a measurable ROI. Our core focus lies in optimizing space, equipment, labor, and systems within the four walls of the warehouse to boost productivity, cut costs, and elevate quality. We think out of the box, harness every opportunity to enhance your operations, and push the limits of what can be achieved. To learn more visit: www.AlpineSupplyChain.com About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec to learn more.About IRONMARKETSIRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at www.iron.markets.

