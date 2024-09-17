New Future in Review Conference Podcast Features Immunolight

Tune into the latest Future in Review (FiRe) podcast episode with Berit Anderson, COO of FiRe, and Harold Walder, President of Immunolight.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tune into the latest Future in Review (FiRe) podcast episode with Berit Anderson, COO of FiRe, and Harold Walder, President of Immunolight, to discuss the innovative Immunolight Cancer Therapy ICT ) and more. Walder will share insights into the development of this groundbreaking treatment, how it works, and its potential to revolutionize cancer treatment. Looking ahead, the conversation also gives a sneak peek into what’s to come for Immunolight at the upcoming 2024 FiRe Conference in Palos Verdes this October. There are exciting developments on the horizon, including advancements in ICT, future clinical trials as well as the potential of the technology across diverse commercial applications. Don’t miss it!For more information about Immunolight, please visit immunolight.com.About Immunolight, LLCFounded in 2007, Immunolight’s mission is to innovate advancements in energy conversion technologies that create value in medicine, commercial industries, and the life sciences. Immunolight has developed a breakthrough platform technology that leverages the latest advances in energy conversion. The technology is centered on energy conversion from one part of the electromagnetic spectrum to another and the paradigm-shifting applications in a variety of medical and non-medical commercial fields. Immunolight’s highest priority is to translate innovations in energy conversion, the company’s core technology, to fulfill a high, unmet medical need in the development of new possibilities for targeted therapies to treat cancer, particularly through Immunolight Cancer Therapy (formerly X-PACT).Contact: Michael Bourke, VP of Development at mbourke[at]immunolight.com.

