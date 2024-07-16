Immunolight Selected to Present at 2024 Future in Review Conference
The recognition highlights our groundbreaking contributions to the field of medicine, particularly our advancements with Immunolight Cancer Therapy.
For years the Future in Review Conference has showcased events and trends that will dramatically impact the world as we know it today.”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunolight is excited to announce that we have been selected as one of twelve start-up companies featured at the 2024 Future in Review Conference (FiRe) in Palos Verdes, California.
— Harold Walder, President, Immunolight
This prestigious recognition highlights our groundbreaking contributions to the field of medicine, particularly our revolutionary advancements with Immunolight Cancer Therapy (ICT), our experimental, non-chemotherapy cancer treatment for solid tumors. This novel, innovative technology has the potential to transform the landscape of cancer treatment, offering new hope and improved outcomes for patients worldwide. We are also excited to share how our technology can innovate commercial and industrial uses of adhesives, solar and the generation of color.
The Future in Review Conference is renowned for bringing together the most forward-thinking leaders in science and technology. As a featured presenter, Immunolight will have the opportunity to showcase our latest advancements and engage with top experts and thought leaders in various industries. We’re eager to share our progress, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations across the medical and commercial landscape.
“For years the Future in Review Conference has showcased events and trends that will dramatically impact the world as we know it today,” said Immunolight President Harold Walder. “We are honored to be selected to participate with this elite group and excited to showcase what we hope will be a paradigm shift in the treatment of cancer.”
The 2024 Future in Review Conference will take place from October 20-23 at the Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes, California.
About Immunolight, LLC
Founded in 2007, Immunolight, LLC’s mission is to innovate advancements in energy conversion technologies that create value in medicine, commercial industries, and the life sciences. Immunolight has developed a breakthrough platform technology that leverages the latest advances in energy conversion. The technology is centered on energy conversion from one part of the electromagnetic spectrum to another and the paradigm-shifting applications in a variety of medical and non-medical commercial fields. Immunolight’s highest priority is to translate innovations in energy conversion, the company’s core technology, to fulfill a high, unmet medical need in the development of new possibilities for targeted therapies to treat cancer, particularly through its Immunolight Cancer Treatment (formerly X-PACT).
Contact: Harold Walder, President of Immunolight at hwalder@immunolight.com.
Harold Walder
Immunolight
hwalder@immunolight.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram