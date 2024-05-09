Announcing BROOKLYN TECH EXPO on June 6, 2024: Unlocking Innovation
The inaugural Brooklyn Tech Expo on June 6th, 2024 - over 1,500 attendees expected, meet other business owners, executives, founders, and tech professionals.
We're thrilled to launch the inaugural Brooklyn Tech Expo on June 6, 2024 - an event embodying our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within Brooklyn's tech and business communities.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Brooklyn Tech Expo, presented by Pulse.NYC, is set to take place on June 6, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the intersection of technology and business in Brooklyn. Anticipating a turnout of over 1,500 attendees, this premier event promises to be a dynamic platform for industry leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts to converge and explore the latest innovations and trends shaping the tech landscape.
The Brooklyn Tech Expo will showcase a diverse lineup of innovative businesses and tech exhibitors, providing attendees with invaluable insights into cutting-edge technologies and groundbreaking solutions. From AI and cybersecurity to emerging trends in technology, participants will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts through a series of seminars covering a wide range of topics.
In addition to the wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities, attendees can look forward to immersive speed networking sessions designed to foster meaningful connections and collaborations among professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders.
The Brooklyn Tech Expo is a featured event within NY TechWeek, a week-long celebration of technology and entrepreneurship hosted by leading venture capitalists and startups. As part of this prestigious lineup, the Expo serves as a cornerstone event, highlighting the vibrant tech ecosystem in Brooklyn and beyond.
"We are thrilled to launch the inaugural Brooklyn Tech Expo, an event that embodies our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the Brooklyn-based tech and business communities. With the support of our partners and sponsors, we aim to create an enriching experience that empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the ever-evolving tech landscape" – Pulse.NYC team.
If your company is interested in sponsorship or exhibiting at the expo, contact us for details. This is your chance to tap into the Brooklyn tech market.
Join us at the Brooklyn Tech Expo and be part of a transformative experience that celebrates innovation, fosters collaboration, and propels the tech community forward. Click here to Learn More and Register!
About: At Pulse NYC, we pride ourselves on being the go-to source for the latest developments in the dynamic world of technology in NYC. With a legacy of organizing over 100 networking events since 2012, attended by over 30,000 professionals, we are excited to elevate the conversation and showcase the best of what the tech industry has to offer.
