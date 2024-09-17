Global Mapper v26.0 Debuts Deep Learning Image Analysis in the Global Mapper Insight and Learning Engine™ (Beta)

The Global Mapper Insight and Learning Engine™ (Beta) provides trained models for land cover classification, vehicle identification, and building extraction.

HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Marble Geographicsis pleased to announce the immediate availability of Global Mapperv26.0. The fall update to Global Mapper includes numerous usability updates, processing improvements, and with Pro, beta access to the Global Mapper Insight and Learning Engine™ which contains deep learning-based image analysis tools.Global Mapper is a complete geospatial software solution. The Standard version excels at basic vector, raster, and terrain editing, with Global Mapper Proexpanding the toolset to support drone-collected image processing, point cloud classification and extraction, and many more advanced image and terrain analysis options.Version 26.0 of Global Mapper Standard focuses on ease-of-use updates to improve the experience and efficiency of the software. A Global Search acts as a toolbox to locate any tool within the program, and a source search in the online data streaming tool makes it easier to bring online data into the application.Updates for working with 3D data include construction site planning to keep all edited terrain for a flattened site within a selected area and the ability to finely adjust the vertex position of 3D lines in reference to terrain in the Path Profile tool.Perhaps the largest addition to Global Mapper Pro v26.0 is the availability of the new Insight and Learning Engine which provides deep learning-based image analysis.Available with Global Mapper Pro for a limited time for users to test and explore, users can leverage built-in models for building extraction, vehicle detection, or land cover classification. These models can even be fine-tuned with iterative training to optimize the analysis for the data area.Unlocking more exciting features, Global Mapper Pro v26.0 includes all the updates from the Standard version along with new and improved advanced tools. A new Solar Shadow Analysis tool utilizes terrain and 3D vectors to calculate shadow coverage based on solar positioning over time.Updates to point cloud processing include improvements to the Pixels to Pointstool for UAV-collected image processing with speed improvements of up to 50% and enhancements to automatic ground control point placement in overlapping images.Post-processing point cloud data with the cutting-edge Automatic Point Cloud Analysis tool includes model key point identification and the saving and loading of custom-trained lidar classes to be used in automatic classification routines.“This release brings quite a few exciting updates. Adding model key point identification, along with the ability to save custom trained classifications, the Automatic Point Cloud Analysis tool continues to be a leading toolset for any automated lidar analysis workflow,” stated Jeffrey Hatzel, Global Mapper Product Manager. “The Insight and Learning Engine (beta) marks our first foray into deep learning analysis, with the introduction of object detection and land cover classification models - with more to come in the future. These tools will ensure Global Mapper continues to be a cutting-edge all-in-one GIS solution.”With the plethora of enhancements now available in the new Global Mapper v26.0, the program gains importance in workflows across many industries. For more information about Global Mapper Pro and to download the application, visit www.bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper-pro/ ###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographicsprovides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble Geographics' products include Geographic Calculator, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com

