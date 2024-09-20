CA Black Women’s Health Project Launches 30 Partners for 30 Years Anniversary Campaign to Empower Workplace Giving

This campaign is not only an opportunity for organizations to foster a culture of philanthropy within their organization, but to also showcase their support of underserved communities in their regions” — Sonya Young Aadam

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of 30 Years Fighting to Reduce Health Disparities for Black Women and Girls, This Campaign Encourages Companies to Support Efforts to Empower Black Communities Through Workplace Giving

California Black Women’s Health Project (CABWHP) is excited to announce the launch of the “30 Partners for 30 Years” anniversary fundraising campaign. Designed to enhance workplace giving and foster a culture of philanthropy among companies throughout California, the goal is to have 30 partner companies join, encourage workplace giving, and ultimately further CABWHP’s mission of reducing health disparities for Black women and girls throughout California.

For 30 years, CABWHP has advocated for policies and practices that promote the improved health and well-being of Black women and girls who face significant health disparities across nearly every category of health. Despite 30 years of continued efforts, Black women and girls continue to face health disparities in maternal and reproductive health, mental health, aging and more. Though many organizations committed to supporting racial equity initiatives in 2020, funding for Black-led organizations have decreased in the years since. Unfortunately, health disparities within the Black community still persist and were exacerbated as a result of COVID-19.

“This campaign is not only an opportunity for organizations to foster a culture of philanthropy within their organization, but to also showcase their support of underserved communities in their regions,” said Sonya Young Aadam, CEO of California Black Women’s Health Project. “Black-led organizations are fighting to address a greater community need post-COVID with fewer resources than traditional non-profit organizations. This is a chance for organizations to make a real difference in their local communities while empowering Black women and girls.”

Companies who join the campaign as a partner will designate a specific time frame during which employees can contribute to the organization, with a goal to align these efforts with Giving Tuesday on December 3, 2024. In addition to employee contributions, employers are encouraged to match donations for increased impact. Companies who are interested in participating in the campaign can email Brianna@cabwhp.org. Those who would like to learn more about CABWHP’s impact, programs, and 30th anniversary initiatives can visit the website at cabwhp.org.

About the California Black Women’s Health Project (CABWHP)

​For 30 years, CABWHP has been the only statewide non-profit organization that is solely committed to ​improving the health and wellness of Black women and girls through advocacy, education, outreach, and policy. We believe a healthier future is possible when women are empowered to make choices in an environment where equitable access and health justice are community priorities.

Press Contact

Raneisha Stassin

raneisha@cabwhp.org

Campaign Contact

Brianna Holmes

brianna@cabwhp.org

