California Black Women’s Health Project Partners with Local Artist to Honor Black Women Who Have Made an Impact

California Black Women’s Health Project (CABWHP) celebrates the legacy of Black women who’ve made an impact on their communities at the annual Women Who Dared

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today California Black Women’s Health Project (CABWHP) proudly announces Women Who Dared 2025, an inspiring annual celebration of Black women who have dared to make an impact in their communities and beyond. This year’s event, themed “Rooted in Care & Truth: Nurturing Black Women’s Wellness,” will pay tribute to the pioneering spirit of Black women past and present who have transformed their communities and continue to shape the future. As the grand finale to CABWHP’s 30th anniversary celebration, the brunch and ceremony will honor the invaluable contributions of remarkable Black women while reflecting on over three decades of advocacy and service.

Anchoring this year’s event is the legacy of Anna Julia Cooper, an educator, author, and activist who dedicated her life to racial and gender equity. Cooper’s groundbreaking work championed the empowerment of Black women through education, advocacy, and leadership. Her belief in the power of Black women’s voices as a force for societal change aligns with and inspires the mission of CABWHP and the essence of Women Who Dared 2025 highlighting the importance of Black women’s mental, physical and spiritual wellness for both individual and collective prosperity.

This year CABWHP has partnered with the WACO Theater Center to collaborate with local artist Christen Austin of C. Austin Arts to create a visual tribute to Black women past and present who have made a difference. Christen’s art focuses on imagery that represents the Black community in a way that encompasses positivity, truth and relatability. Through this collaboration CABWHP will honor the creative expression of Black women like Christen while celebrating the legacy of the contributions Black women have made. Additionally, the event will feature dynamic speakers, cultural performances, and an empowering atmosphere dedicated to celebrating the brilliance of Black women and providing a space to uplift Black women as the important work of addressing community needs and fighting against inequities continue.

About California Black Women’s Health Project

​For over 30 years, California Black Women's Health Project (CABWHP) has been the only statewide, non-profit organization that is solely committed to ​improving the health of Black women and girls through advocacy, education, outreach, and policy. We believe a healthier future is possible when women are empowered to make choices in an environment where equitable access and health justice are community priorities.

About WACO Theater Center

WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center is a performing and visual arts organization dedicated to the empowerment of Los Angeles artists, young people and stories of the African diaspora. They present, commission and develop artistic works to provide artists and young people a platform to showcase and voice their creativity

