Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Parks Department Announce Expansion of Sherrin Woods Urban Wild

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, Community Preservation Act Office Director Thadine Brown, elected officials, and community members during the annual Arborfield Road Block Party to announce the expansion of Sherrin Woods Urban Wild through the acquisition of a wooded 1.01-acre parcel at 0 Dale Street.

The City has worked in partnership with residents since 2022 in order to preserve the space as conservation land in perpetuity to ensure that it would not be developed. This acquisition will protect neighborhoods from inland flooding, prevent continued loss of urban tree canopy, reduce urban heat islands, support community-based planning, and increase natural spaces in the city for all residents.

“Natural green spaces are vital for not only the enjoyment of our residents, but also their quality of life and health,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am overjoyed that after years of working together with the Roslindale community, we are able to deliver on the goal of completing the Sherrin Woods Urban Wild with this acquisition. I want to thank our community members for their vocal support during this process, and our Parks Commission, and the Dale Street Neighborhood Association for their hard work.”

The parcel at 0 Dale Street in Roslindale was acquired through eminent domain and used $510,000 of Community Preservation Act funds, consistent with the land's appraised value. The acquisition will preserve the heavily wooded site and complete the conservation of an entire city block by integrating the parcel with adjacent open spaces at Sherrin Woods Urban Wild and DCR’s Weider Park.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the expansion of Sherrin Woods Urban Wild,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “This acquisition is a significant step in our mission to combat climate change, enhance the urban tree canopy, and preserve open space across Boston. We are deeply grateful to the community for their partnership, and we look forward to collaborating on the next phase of improvements to ensure this space is protected and enjoyed for generations to come.”

The 1.01-acre vacant lot was first identified for acquisition for open space purposes by community advocates more than 20 years ago due to its location adjacent to existing parkland. Members of the Dale Street Neighborhood Association and Southwest Boston CDC were crucial advocates for conserving the parcel 0 Dale Street which was acquired by the City in 2024.

Following assessments of the site and clean up of illegal dumping, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department looks forward to hosting community design meetings to develop a new vision for the park including a Dale Street trailhead, expansion of the Sherrin Woods Trail Network, and wetland buffer restoration to remove invasive species and restore the area with native plantings.

"We've been fighting to protect this property from development for over 25 years,” said Beth Colombo of the Dale Street Neighborhood Association. “In recent years, when a developer tried to build 28 units on this irregularly shaped lot, the neighborhood rallied together. Over 100 of us gathered in freezing temperatures at Weider Park to voice our opposition, and we collected over 600 signatures on a petition. We are so grateful to see the City of Boston officially purchase 0 Dale St., finally adding the last piece of the puzzle to Sherrin Woods."

For more information about Sherrin Woods Urban Wild please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505. Stay updated with news, events, and park improvements by signing up for our email list and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

###