DNR investigating chlorinated water discharge at McLoud Run

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a chlorinated water discharge at McLoud Run Trout Stream in Cedar Rapids.

On September 16, the DNR Field Office in Manchester was notified by the City of Cedar Rapids of a chlorinated drinking water discharge due to a water main break near 3224 Oakland Road. This discharge drained to 3221 Center Point Road, and eventually entered McLoud Run. City staff isolated the break, and began dispensing dechlorination tablets into the released water to minimize impacts to the stream. It is unknown how much was released at this time.

City staff and DNR staff observed stressed fish in the stream, and expect that dead fish may be observed over the next few days. DNR staff from the Fisheries Bureau are investigating, but have been hampered by murky stream conditions. A dead fish count will be conducted when turbidity in the water allows for better visibility.

McLoud Run is Iowa’s most southerly trout stream and the only trout stream near a major urban area. Several popular fish species in this stream include Brown Trout, Creek Chub, Rainbow Trout, Green Sunfish and White Sucker.

The dead fish count should be finalized by the end of the week.

If you see dead or stressed fish at a lake or river, call the DNR’s 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 as soon as possible. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of a fish kill and potentially stop a fish kill in progress.