TODAY: Governor Newsom Fireside Chat with Salesforce Chair & CEO Marc Benioff

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom will attend Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco – projected to be among the largest with more than 40,000 attendees. At the conference, Governor Newsom and Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff will hold a fireside chat that will cover a wide range of topics, including AI, climate change, and California’s business climate.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 17 at 3:00pm

WHAT: California Dreamin’ Fireside Chat

TO VIEW: The conversation will be available to watch on Salesforce+ at 6:15pm

NOTE: This event is in-person and open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must click here to register.