Hazardous Weather Causes Severe Flooding and Damage in Southeast North Carolina

Governor Roy Cooper and state emergency response leaders continue to respond to hazardous weather impacting the state and are beginning the damage assessment process for communities impacted by the storm. State Highway Patrol and Transportation Officials are also working to respond to road closures and reports of damage Areas of southeastern North Carolina experienced historical rainfall resulting in flooding, damage to roadways, and hazardous conditions. Carolina Beach, NC received a reported 18.32” of rainfall from midnight yesterday to yesterday afternoon.

“Yesterday’s weather system reinforces why we prepare for the worst impacts of a storm and do not focus on the category or whether it is a named system,” said Governor Cooper. “As we move into today, please be safe as there are many roadways impacted and unsafe conditions persisting around the state. Check on your neighbors, do not drive through flooded areas and do not let your guard down, as additional rainfall is expected through the afternoon.”

Brunswick County declared a State of Emergency along with the municipalities of Boiling Springs Lakes, Oak Island, Southport, Saint James, Sandy Creek, Bolivia, Bald Head Island and Varnamtown. Shelters in Brunswick County have been opened at South Brunswick Middle School and Bolivia Elementary School. In neighboring New Hanover County, Carolina Beach and Kure Beach have declared a State of Emergency and yesterday, the American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents in Carolina Beach at the Pleasure Island Recreation Center, who were subsequently moved to a local hotel for the night.

North Carolinians can visit DriveNC.Gov for the latest roadway conditions from the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT). As of this morning, there are roughly 45 roadways across the state that are closed due to impacts from this storm system. This includes parts of U.S. 17, N.C. 211, and U.S. 74. Twenty-seven of those were in Highway Division 3, which is the Wilmington area and includes Sampson, Duplin, Brunswick, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties. Do not drive through standing or moving water. It does not take much water to cause a vehicle to lose control or float.

“North Carolina Emergency Management is continuing to support the impacted communities across our state, especially in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties, to ensure that any needs are met. A part of this support will include an assessment of damages when safe to do so that will help to inform recovery efforts as quickly as possible,” said Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “North Carolinians should remain vigilant as we go through the day as additional rainfall is possible, flooding can occur, and damage from yesterday could create hazardous driving conditions.”

The State Emergency Operations Center is currently activated and monitoring the storm since late last week, with regular communication occurring with local, state, and tribal partners. Two High Clearance Vehicles were mobilized from Pender County to assist crews in Brunswick County yesterday and remain on the scene today. North Carolina Search and Rescue Taskforce 11 from New Hanover County has moved to neighboring Brunswick County to assist with any water rescue needs and pallets of water are being shipped to Brunswick County this morning.