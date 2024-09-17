Fall Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy courses start next week

Registration is now open for the fall session of Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy courses, which starts Monday, Sept. 23.

The College & Career Readiness Academy, a program of the Iowa Department of Education's Bureau of Iowa College Aid, offers online courses designed for school counselors, teachers, administrators and others helping students attain postsecondary education in Iowa.

Courses available through the academy are tailored to Iowa college access professionals to improve effectiveness in preparing all students for education and training beyond high school. Iowa College & Career Readiness Academy courses are open to anyone working in the college access field.

The fall courses include one facilitated course and a self-guided asynchronous course that participants can complete at their own pace. All courses aim to help schools and districts develop practices that lead to postsecondary success, ensuring all students—especially those from low-income backgrounds and first-generation students—have access to postsecondary opportunities. Participants learn to effectively prepare students for education beyond high school through on-the-job training, participation in registered apprenticeships, attainment of industry-recognized credentials, and degree attainment from two-year and four-year colleges and universities.

One of the courses offered this fall is the Iowa College and Career Readiness Academy’s newest course, Supporting Graduation, College & Careers for English Learners.

This self-paced course identifies challenges and potential barriers unique to families new to the United States or with students developing their academic English language proficiency. It targets actions that schools can take to better support students who are English learners as they work toward graduation and prepare for their transition to college or career training programs.

More information about the academy and additional course offerings are available on the Iowa Department of Education’s website.

Fall course offerings include:

101: Foundations of College and Career Readiness in Iowa (2 credits)

Provides an overview of the current state of college and career readiness in Iowa for all participants; prerequisite for all other College and Career Readiness Academy courses.

Register for 101: Foundations of College and Career Readiness in Iowa

603: Supporting Graduation, College & Careers for English Learners

Registration: Sign up for one of the options for 603 below.

Register for licensure renewal

Register for graduate credit

Register as a participant only