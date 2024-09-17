Attorney Cara Stropp Joins Law Firm of Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk

Cara Stropp Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk , a boutique litigation law firm serving Northern Palm Beaches since 1994, has announced the addition of Cara Stropp to its team of award-winning, nationally recognized attorneys. In this role, Stropp will specialize in Estate Planning, Asset Protection, and Probate/Trust Administration.A graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a degree in business, as well as Florida International University School of Law where she earned her Juris Doctor, Stropp’s legal career is firmly rooted in her commitment to serving the diverse needs of her clients. That includes parents seeking to protect their children’s future, seniors planning for their long-term care, and families navigating the complexities of Probate.“Cara is a trustworthy advocate, committed to serving her clients best interests and achieving their goals,” said William E. Boyes, partner at Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk and practicing Florida attorney for more than 50 years. “She’s passionate about educating individuals and families about safeguarding their assets and ensuring their future well-being. We’re very pleased to welcome her aboard.”Stropp is an active member of several professional organizations, including the Florida Bar Association, Elder Law and Real Property, Probate & Trust Law sections of the Florida Bar, Young Lawyers Division, and the Palm Beach County Bar Association. Her involvement reflects her dedication to both her profession and her community.Balancing her career with her role as a mother of two and wife of a law enforcement officer, Cara understands the significance of family and community. Her personal and professional lives intersect in her compassionate and personalized approach to legal representation. Outside of work, she enjoys ice skating and supports her family’s involvement in local youth sports, including a travel baseball organization.To learn more about Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk, visit https://www.bfmlaw.com About Boyes, Farina & MatwiczykBoyes, Farina & Matwiczyk is a boutique litigation law firm that has served the Northern Palm Beaches since 1994. Focused in wills, trusts and estate planning, administration, and litigation, our attorneys are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell, Florida Super Lawyers, Top Lawyers in the South Florida Legal Guide, and Fellows of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). Partners Bill Boyes, John Farina, and Peter Matwiczyk are Board Certified by the Florida Bar in Wills, Trusts, and Estates. Accomplished estate litigators, each have been established as Best Lawyers in America by U.S. News and World Report. Boyes, Farina & Matwiczyk is located at 3300 PGA Boulevard, Suite 600, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. For more information, visit

