The Center Welcomes Three Providers to Orthopedic Team

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care is pleased to announce the following additions to our team of orthopedic providers. Each brings valuable skills and specific expertise to the team that will help keep pace with Central Oregon’s continued growth. Dr. Jason Koerner , an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand, elbow, and shoulder surgery, joins The Center with extensive training and experience. He offers both surgical and non-surgical solutions for complex issues, helping patients regain mobility and return to the activities they love. A graduate of the University of Colorado with a focus on high-energy orthopedic trauma, Dr. Koerner has worked at multiple Level 1 trauma centers. He honed his skills further at the renowned Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center, mastering a wide range of procedures, including microvascular and nerve surgeries, as well as shoulder and elbow replacements. Dr. Alex Lancaster , an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacements, brings advanced techniques to The Center, including image-guided and robotic-assisted surgeries. With expertise in both anterior and posterior approaches to hip replacement, Dr. Lancaster tailors her procedures to meet each patient’s unique needs. Her dedication to patient care stems from a personal inspiration—her mother’s career as a nurse. Dr. Lancaster is passionate about restoring mobility and function, helping her patients achieve improved quality of life. Joshua Sprague, PA-C , is an orthopedic physician assistant with a focus on joint arthroplasty, sports medicine surgery, and orthopedic trauma. A former golf professional turned medical provider, Joshua brings a patient-centered approach to his practice, crafting individualized care plans to suit each patient’s lifestyle and goals. His journey into healthcare began with a desire to help his clients overcome physical barriers, leading him to pursue a career that combines physical therapy and orthopedic expertise.For more information about our new providers or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.thecenteroregon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.