Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,962 in the last 365 days.

Cascade Surgicenter Ranks 4th Nationwide for Total Joint Replacements

Dr. James Hall checks in with a patient preoperatively before knee replacement surgery

Dr. James Hall checks in with a patient preoperatively before knee replacement surgery

Performing 1.1% of knee replacement procedures in the United States in 2022

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Surgicenter is thrilled to announce its achievement as the fourth highest-performing Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in the nation for total knee replacements in 2022. This recognition comes from a recent report by Definitive Healthcare.

Accounting for an impressive 1.1 percent of all total knee replacements performed in the United States last year, Cascade Surgicenter solidifies its position as a premier destination for joint replacement surgeries. This outstanding accomplishment showcases the Surgicenter's commitment to exceptional patient care.
ASCs continue to gain prominence as settings for high-quality, cost-effective, and convenient outpatient care. Data from Atlas All-Payor Claims reveals a substantial 304% increase in knee replacement claims performed at ASCs between 2018 and 2022. Choosing a facility with a high volume of joint replacements brings advantages such as specialized expertise, streamlined processes, optimized surgical and anesthesia techniques, and an emphasis on quality outcomes.

Cascade Surgicenter embodies these benefits, delivering an exceptional ambulatory surgical experience to the people of Bend and Central Oregon. Cammy Gilstrap, RN, Cascade Surgicenter Director, stated, "As we celebrate this recognition, we remain steadfast in our mission to continue delivering exceptional healthcare services to the community in a professional, caring environment. We look forward to serving even more patients while upholding our commitment to quality, innovation, and compassionate care."

Cascade Surgicenter, a joint venture ambulatory surgery center, was established in 2005 through collaboration between The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care and St. Charles Health System. The Surgicenter specializes in various surgical areas, including orthopedics, neurosurgery, injection therapy, ear nose throat, general surgery, plastic surgery, and podiatry.

Jenny King
The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care
+1 208-721-2811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cascade Surgicenter Ranks 4th Nationwide for Total Joint Replacements

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more