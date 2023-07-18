Cascade Surgicenter Ranks 4th Nationwide for Total Joint Replacements
Performing 1.1% of knee replacement procedures in the United States in 2022BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Surgicenter is thrilled to announce its achievement as the fourth highest-performing Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in the nation for total knee replacements in 2022. This recognition comes from a recent report by Definitive Healthcare.
Accounting for an impressive 1.1 percent of all total knee replacements performed in the United States last year, Cascade Surgicenter solidifies its position as a premier destination for joint replacement surgeries. This outstanding accomplishment showcases the Surgicenter's commitment to exceptional patient care.
ASCs continue to gain prominence as settings for high-quality, cost-effective, and convenient outpatient care. Data from Atlas All-Payor Claims reveals a substantial 304% increase in knee replacement claims performed at ASCs between 2018 and 2022. Choosing a facility with a high volume of joint replacements brings advantages such as specialized expertise, streamlined processes, optimized surgical and anesthesia techniques, and an emphasis on quality outcomes.
Cascade Surgicenter embodies these benefits, delivering an exceptional ambulatory surgical experience to the people of Bend and Central Oregon. Cammy Gilstrap, RN, Cascade Surgicenter Director, stated, "As we celebrate this recognition, we remain steadfast in our mission to continue delivering exceptional healthcare services to the community in a professional, caring environment. We look forward to serving even more patients while upholding our commitment to quality, innovation, and compassionate care."
Cascade Surgicenter, a joint venture ambulatory surgery center, was established in 2005 through collaboration between The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care and St. Charles Health System. The Surgicenter specializes in various surgical areas, including orthopedics, neurosurgery, injection therapy, ear nose throat, general surgery, plastic surgery, and podiatry.
