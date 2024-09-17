Introducing Scarlett's Big Shot: A Heartwarming Tale of Resilience and Leadership for Young Readers

Scarlett's Big Shot "I can do this!"

The Left of Bang Children's Series is designed to help parents, caregivers, and teachers nurture essential leadership traits in young readers.

The Left of Bang series is designed on that premise of sharing lessons to make society better.” — Ramón Colón-López

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramón “CZ” Colón-López, the fourth Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) and retired Air Force Pararescueman, and Mike Sarraille, a retired Navy SEAL and best-selling author, have teamed up to create an inspiring and educational children’s leadership series, The Left of Bang Series. The first volume, Scarlett ’s Big Shot: Turning Setback Into Success, releases on September 17th.Scarlett's Big Shot: Turning Setback Into Success is an uplifting story designed to build future leaders. Set in the town of Maplewood, the story follows Scarlett, a young girl with dreams of becoming a basketball star. After facing the disappointment of not making the team, Scarlett, with the help of her father, learns to turn setbacks into opportunities through perseverance, resilience, and optimism.More than just a story, Scarlett's Big Shot includes guided discussions and a goal-setting worksheet for parents and teachers, helping children explore essential life skills and leadership principles. This engaging tale equips young readers with the tools to face real-world challenges, teaching them how to turn obstacles into stepping stones for success.When asked why Ramón Colón-López wrote this book, he said, “Our youth deserve a chance for success and prosperity. Previous generations have a duty to ensure the lessons learned in their lifetime are passed on to provide opportunities for others. The Left of Bang series is designed on that premise of sharing lessons to make society better. We are publishing these books under our generational commitment to preserve our values and our way of life.”The Left of Bang Children's Series is designed to help parents, caregivers, and teachers nurture essential leadership traits in young readers. Focusing on the formative period before key life events—referred to as “left of bang”—the series introduces and reinforces principles like resilience, perseverance, and character development. Through engaging stories and practical tools, the series empowers children to grow into confident, capable leaders, preparing them to navigate life's challenges and opportunities with strength and purpose."I am truly humbled to collaborate on this initiative with Ramón Colón-López, a military legend and one of the most exceptional leaders in our nation. We both share a deep belief in the limitless potential of the next generation—if we guide and mentor them to realize it. The Left of Bang series is our small way of contributing to that mission,” says Mike Sarraille.Scarlett's Big Shot is the perfect addition to any home or classroom library, offering valuable lessons that resonate far beyond its pages. Parents and educators alike will find it an engaging resource for teaching young readers the foundational principles of leadership and personal growth.Key Themes:Resilience: Bouncing back from setbacks with confidence.Perseverance: Pursuing goals despite obstacles.Optimism: Facing challenges with a positive outlook.AVAILABLE: SEPTEMBER 17, 2024 on AmazonISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1779417855Publisher: Tellwell Talent (August 30, 2024)Ages: 0 - 12 years$17.99 USD - Hardcover8 x 0.31 x 10 inches, 70 Pages.About Ramón “CZ” Colón-López :Ramón Colón-López retired as the fourth senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC), the most senior enlisted service member in the U.S. Armed Forces, after 33 years in the U.S. Air Force. He dedicated two decades to pararescue and JSOC combat operations before ascending to the SEAC position. Esteemed globally for his strategic leadership and valorous service, he is now a strategic consultant. Ramon's compelling military journey continues to inspire as he contributes to leadership of both the current and next generation and veteran advocacy.About Mike Sarraille:Mike Sarraille, a retired Navy SEAL Officer, former recon Marine and scout-sniper, is the founder and CEO of Talent War Group and Legacy Expeditions. He is a 2023 and 2024 Global Gurus Top 30 Leadership Speaker. 2024 Gotham Artist Trending Leadership Speaker, and author of two Amazon best-selling books, The Talent War and The Everyday Warrior. Mike also leads the Sports Illustrated Everyday Warrior Nation.For more information, interview requests, or review copies, please contact: Tamara Colbert, e: Tamara@mt6media.com, c: 626.244.5571.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.