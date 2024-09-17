Governor DeSantis Issues Executive Order Launching State Investigation of Second Assassination Attempt on President Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-197 directing Florida’s law enforcement agencies—the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)—to investigate the assassination attempt against Donald Trump, refer violations of state law to the statewide prosecutor’s office for prosecution, and to surge resources to President Trump’s security detail needs in coordination with the former president and the Secret Service.

“I am assigning this case regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump to the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I have directed state agencies to move expeditiously and to provide full transparency to the public.”

“This deranged, would-be assassin broke Florida law, and we will not wait on the federal government to act,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “Florida is launching its own investigation, and I have directed my statewide prosecutors to assist FDLE and FHP, as we work quickly to uncover the facts behind this latest attempt on President Trump’s life and provide trust and transparency to the American people.”

“Florida Highway Patrol and our Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence are committed to finding answers and taking action to ensure those responsible for the attempted assassination of President Trump are held accountable,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “We accept this mission with humility and know that with our law enforcement partners, Florida will get to the bottom of this. We will be transparent with the public and hold the suspect accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

“This act of domestic terrorism is unacceptable, and under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody, it will not stand,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “The people of Florida deserve answers, and we will not stop until we know the truth and how we can best prevent similar attacks in Florida.”

Executive Order 24-197 can be read here.

