Islanders invited to join community sessions to provide feedback on AccessAbility Supports and Residential Services Programs 

CANADA, September 17 - The provincial government wants to hear from Islanders as it undertakes a review of the AccessAbility Supports (AAS) Program to determine whether it is supporting residents living with disabilities to access the supports they need to reach their full potential.

The Residential Services Program is being reviewed at the same time, as the two programs are interconnected and serve the same clients.

“It is very important that we ensure these programs are working as intended. As a province, we have a responsibility to ensure that Islanders living with disabilities have equal opportunities in our communities. It is important to strive for true inclusion and accessibility, to make sure everyone has the opportunity to actively participate in society throughout their lifetime.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

Consulting firm Davis Pier will conduct the review, following a Request For Proposals process that closed March 15. The consultant, in collaboration with government, will begin hosting community engagement sessions in early October.

Clients of AAS and/or Residential Services, their families, support networks, and members of the public are invited to attend any of the following sessions:

Montague: October 2 | 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. | Inclusions East, 56 Crescent Ln, Montague

| 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. | Inclusions East, 56 Crescent Ln, Montague Summerside: October 3 |6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.| Community Connections, 701 Water Street West, Summerside

|6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.| Community Connections, 701 Water Street West, Summerside O’Leary: October 8 | 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. | Westisle Composite High School, 39570 Western Rd., Elmsdale

| 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. | Westisle Composite High School, 39570 Western Rd., Elmsdale Charlottetown: October 9 | 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. | Tremploy, 23 Regis Duffy Drive, Charlottetown

| 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. | Tremploy, 23 Regis Duffy Drive, Charlottetown English virtual session: October 11 |12 p.m. - 1 p.m. | Zoom meeting

|12 p.m. - 1 p.m. | Zoom meeting French virtual session: October 16 | 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. | Zoom meeting

All venues are wheelchair accessible, and a designated wellness area will be available for those needing a quiet space. There will be multiple ways for attendees to share input, to accommodate various communication preferences.

Registration is encouraged to help the engagement team address any specific needs or accommodations for full participation. Individuals can register via the online Registration Form, and drop-ins are also welcome.

Those who need respite or transportation support to attend a session can email AASresidentialreview@gov.pe.ca.

An online survey will also be available as of September 20 at AccessAbility Supports and Residential Services Review for anyone who wants to share their feedback about the programs.

The review of AccessAbility Supports is a mandate commitment for the Minister of Social Development and Seniors. A final report is expected in Spring 2025, with recommendations on client experience, application and eligibility processes, funding models, sector stability and sustainability, and waitlists.

Media contact:

Marilee Devries

Department of Social Development and Seniors

mjdevries@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

AccessAbility Supports Program:

The AccessAbility Supports Program focuses on empowering individuals living with disabilities to access the tools they need to reach their full potential and contribute to society as fully as possible.

The program supports Islanders with physical, intellectual, neurological, sensory and/or mental disabilities who experience substantial impairments in their activities of daily living. There are five areas of support:

Personal Supports

Housing Supports

Community Supports

Caregiver Supports

Financial Supports

As of August 2024, there are 2,704 AccessAbility clients and 3,093 beneficiaries of the program. Of those clients, 698 are children (0-17 years) and 2006 are adults (18+ years).

Residential Services Program:

The Residential Services Program supports Islanders 18 and older living with disabilities or Autism connect to day programming and housing options, including independent/supported living, the Associate Family Program*, staff-supported homes, small options homes and specialized residential services.

*An Associate Family is a family in the community that provides a home and care for individuals with varying degrees of intellectual disabilities or Autism.

There are currently more than 425 individuals attending day programming and more than 275 individuals who access residential (housing) services.

