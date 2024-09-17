RILEY GAINES CENTER AT THE LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE LAUNCHES TITLE IX TRAINING ONLINE

Visit RileyGainesCenter.org to learn more.

New Title IX Training Provides A Look at the Laws History and How Recent Changes Threaten to Undo the Protection Title XI Provided.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute proudly announces the launch of a new ‘Title IX Training Online’, now accessible to individuals nationwide online. This vital training is designed to equip students, parents, educators, and activists with the tools and knowledge to advocate for fairness and integrity in education, athletics, and beyond.It is a crucial step for anyone passionate about standing up for the next generation of female leaders, athletes, and students.In light of critical legal changes and ongoing debate surrounding Title IX and the challenges faced by women and girls in sports, this online training offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn the history of Title IX laws, protect sex-based rights, and ensure equal opportunities for women. Participants will receive practical guidance and strategic advice on understanding the Biden/Harris administration's recent changes to the law and how these changes impact the future sex-based rights and ensure equal opportunities for women.“Title IX was created to empower women and ensure fair treatment in educational and athletic spaces,” explained Riley Gaines. “This training provides the essential tools for those who want to be a voice for women and girls and ensure their rights are protected.”The Riley Gaines Center Title IX Training will cover:--The history and purpose of Title IX legislation.--Current threats to women’s rights in sports and education.--Recent legal changes to Title IX and how they impact you.With guidance from the Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) on Title IX litigation, the training offers participants crucial insights into the legal landscape and how recent changes to the laws will impact all Americans. Participants will also gain a deep understanding of Title IX’s legal complexities and how to challenge policies that undermine women’s rights.To enroll in the Riley Gaines Center Title IX Training, visit: https://www.leadershipinstitute.org/training/ About the Riley Gaines CenterThe Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute is dedicated to advocating for women’s rights and fairness in women’s sports, through education, mentorship, and training. Founded by Riley Gaines, a former collegiate athlete, the center aims to use Leadership Institute training to empower individuals to speak up for truth and out against policies that endanger women.About Southeastern Legal Foundation: SLF is leading the legal battle to stop the Department of Education’s radical changes to Title IX, securing the nation's broadest preliminary injunction halting the Department from implementing or enforcing the changes at schools located in all 50 states.

