NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: August 19, 2024

MDE announces 45 new members of the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the addition of 45 experienced and highly regarded professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC).

The MTAC, formed in 2016, now includes 195 educators representing schools in urban and rural settings and an array of content areas, including general education, arts, special education and career and technical education.

The purpose of the MTAC is to provide feedback to Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education, on the initiatives of the MDE, the Mississippi State Board of Education and the Mississippi Legislature. Dr. Evans will meet regularly with the teachers throughout the year. The MTAC aims to empower teachers to discuss topics critical to their success in the classroom and how MDE can assist.

See list of the 2024-25 Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council Members .

