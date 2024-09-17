Concert by the Macao Chinese Orchestra “A Full Moon Night at the Ruins of St Paul’s 2024” highlights the charm of Chinese music celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival at a World Heritage site

MACAU, September 17 - Organised by Cultural Affairs Bureau and co-ordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, the Mid-Autumn Festival Concert by the Macao Chinese Orchestra “A Full Moon Night at the Ruins of St Paul’s 2024”, was held on 17 September at 8pm and 9pm, at the Ruins of St. Paul’s. The Orchestra presented a number of classical pieces, drawing the participation of residents and tourists to celebrate this festivity.

Under the baton of the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Chinese Orchestra (OCHM), Zhang Lie, the Concert opened with the work New Beautiful Clouds Chasing the Moon, an adaptation of the classic Beautiful Clouds Chasing the Moon. The melodious sounds reverberating on the full moon night, highlighted the festive theme. The OCHM then presented a number of classical pieces, including Totoro Under the Moon, inspired in the Guangdong folk song Bright, Bright Moon and the theme song of My Neighbor Totoro. The lively interpretation by OCHM resonated deeply with the audience. In addition, the OCHM also performed three soulful works in different styles, including Love in a Life Time, Blue and White Porcelain and Red Roses, allowing the public to immerse totally in the musical world. To elevate the concert, the singer Germano Guilherme was invited to perform with the OCHM, presenting two pop classics, namely Moonlight in the City and Wish You Well, creating a joyous atmosphere during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

This wonderful concert is available through a number of platforms, including the “IC Art” page on Facebook, the official WeChat accounts “ICmacao”, “IC_Art_Macao” and the “Macao Chinese Orchestra” page on Facebook and the official WeChat account “Macao Chinese Orchestra OCHM”.