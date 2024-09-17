Supper Club at Moxi Restaurant to Feature Culinary Mastery and Artistry in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Matilda is set to host an extraordinary evening at its renowned Moxi Restaurant, where the culinary artistry of Chef Vicente Torres will meet the innovative flair of Chef Billy Maldonado from FÓNICO in Mexico City. This exclusive event, part of the Supper Club series, will also showcase a captivating art exhibition by Salvadoran artist J. Oscar Molina.On September 27th, guests will be treated to an unforgettable evening beginning at 7:30 PM with a meet-and-greet session with Molina, offering a unique opportunity to delve into the artist’s creative process and the inspiration behind his powerful works. The evening will culminate in a four-course dinner paired with Vilarnau Brut Cava Reserva Sparkling White, Chateau Domecq Rosé, Chateau Domecq Red, and Tequila Casa Dragones Reposado starting at 8:00 PM.Moxi Restaurant, known for its elegant ambiance and gastronomic excellence, will be transformed into a canvas for this fusion of art and cuisine. Chef Vicente Torres, celebrated for his culinary prowess and commitment to excellence, will welcome Chef Billy Maldonado, the visionary behind FÓNICO—a gem in Mexico City’s vibrant Roma district. Maldonado’s reputation for free-spirited, spontaneous cuisine will bring an exciting dynamic to the evening.FÓNICO, a standout in Mexico City’s competitive dining scene, is lauded for its unique blend of traditional and contemporary Mexican cuisine. The restaurant’s menu is a reflection of Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, featuring both iconic and innovative dishes crafted from the finest local ingredients. With a focus on sustainability and inclusivity, FÓNICO offers a range of vegan and vegetarian options, catering to diverse palates and preferences. Chef Maldonado, known for his adventurous culinary approach, merges Mexican flavors with global influences, creating bold and unexpected flavor profiles that resonate with food lovers.The evening’s artistic highlight will be Molina’s exhibition, which features his renowned collections: “Children of the World,” “Stages of Love,” and “Values & Principles.” Molina’s art, deeply influenced by his tumultuous childhood in El Salvador and his journey as a migrant, explores profound themes of displacement, survival, hope, and humanity. His powerful sculptures and paintings reflect a life of struggle and resilience, offering a poignant narrative that enriches the Supper Club experience.J. Oscar Molina, born in 1971, has emerged as a significant figure in the contemporary art scene. His works, displayed in prestigious venues such as the National Museum of Anthropology in El Salvador and the Southampton Arts Center, are celebrated for their emotional depth and universal resonance. Molina’s recent venture, the Oscar Molina Gallery, showcases his own pieces alongside other notable artists, continuing to explore and communicate the human condition through art.This special evening at Moxi Restaurant promises to be a celebration of the senses, where exquisite food and evocative art come together to create a truly memorable experience. Reservations for this exclusive event are highly recommended to ensure a place at this remarkable intersection of gastronomy and artistic expression.For reservations and more information, please contact: Hotel Matilda +52 (415) 152-1015 https://hotelmatilda.com/ Hotel Matilda received a 2024 Michelin Key, a rating system that recognizes hotels for exceptional stays. Bruce James, Managing Partner of Hotel Matilda, expressed his pride and excitement about the event: “It is an honor and a privilege to receive the 2024 Michelin key, a recognition that symbolizes our unwavering commitment to disruption and differentiation in hospitality and gastronomy. The achievement is not only a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented and passionate team, suppliers, and partners but also a validation of our manifesto of offering memorable and unique experiences that connect the stomach and the heart. That is Matilda's hallmark. We thank Michelin for their recognition and all our guests, who inspire us every day to exceed their expectations in every detail.”For more information, visit https://hotelmatilda.com/. For photos, click Here! Media contact: Carlos Lopez // carlos@enroutecommunications.com About Hotel: Matilda Hotel Matilda is a luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of San Miguel de Allende, renowned for its distinctive blend of contemporary design and traditional Mexican charm. With a focus on exceptional service and unique experiences, the hotel offers a range of luxury accommodations, dining options, and cultural events.About FÓNICO: FÓNICO is a celebrated restaurant located in Mexico City’s Roma district, offering a distinctive blend of traditional and contemporary Mexican cuisine. Known for its innovative dishes and commitment to sustainability, FÓNICO provides a dynamic dining experience that highlights the rich culinary heritage of Mexico.About J. Oscar Molina: J. Oscar Molina is a Salvadoran painter and sculptor whose work explores themes of conflict, resilience, and human experience. His art reflects his personal journey from a war-torn childhood to a prominent position in the international art world, offering powerful narratives through his sculptures and paintings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.