Thomson, GA (September 17, 2024) – At the request of the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Calvin Hart Jr., age 39, of Thomson, GA.

On Friday, September 13, 2024, at about 5:15 a.m., the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched and responded to a home in the 1200 block of Royal Street, Thomson, McDuffie County, GA, in reference to a shooting. Hart was discovered inside the home with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

A GBI Medial Examiner will perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, Georgia.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575 or the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2145. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the file will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.