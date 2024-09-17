Thomson, GA (September 16, 2024) – The GBI and the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged Rakyus McCord, age 21, of Thomson, GA, with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

On Friday, September 13, 2023, the GBI was requested to investigate a shooting incident that took place on Interstate 20 in McDuffie County. McDuffie County deputies responded to Interstate 20 after receiving a 911 call regarding shots being fired from a car. Preliminary information revealed that McCord fired several shots from a car he was a passenger in, hitting another car that was traveling on Interstate 20. No injuries were reported during the shooting incident.

McCord was booked into the McDuffie County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomson at 706-595-2575 or the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2145. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the file will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.