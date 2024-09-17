London Gold Announces Fine Jewelry Sale with Discounts Up To 35% on Select Jewelry Designs

Explore fine jewelry at London Gold. Shoppers can save on luxury pieces, like engagement rings, earrings, bracelets, and more.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Gold, a leading name in fine jewelry, is hosting a special sale collection. Up to 35% off select jewelry designs will be offered, featuring a wide variety of premium pieces, including gold bands, bracelets, earrings, engagement rings, necklaces, pendants, rings, and wedding bands. This rare sale applies to in-stock items and excludes special orders.Shoppers can access stunning fine jewelry crafted from 14k and 18k white, yellow, and rose gold, alongside stunning gemstones such as diamonds , sapphire, emeralds, rubies, amazonite, and pink tourmaline. Notable designers featured in the sale include Beverley K, I. Reiss Collection, Isadora, and Sophia by Design, with additional designers being added to the discounted collection.This sale is a rare opportunity to acquire finely crafted jewelry at a reduced price, with options ranging from timeless diamond rings to colorful gemstone earrings. Now is the perfect time to upgrade wedding bands, purchase engagement rings, or start checking items off holiday shopping lists.With over 40 years of dedication to the craft, London Gold continues to deliver high-quality designs to its customers worldwide through its website and jewelry stores in Scottsdale, Peoria, and Chandler, AZ.About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry—but also one that serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers worldwide are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported designer pieces and 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of diamonds and other precious stones is unparalleled. London Gold is the place to go when searching for a meaningful gift.

